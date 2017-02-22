ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday said it did not want any confrontation with Afghanistan and was committed to resolve all issues peacefully with the neighbouring country.

In a meeting with UN Special Representative of Secretary General for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto here, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan was committed to Afghan peace and expected the same from the other side.

Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan reached a tentative peace agreement with Kabul promising to act against terrorists’ sanctuaries inside the Afghan territory but at the same time it handed a list of 32 alleged training centers seeking action from Islamabad.

Last week, Pakistan’s military had handed over a list of 76 most wanted terrorists to the Afghanistan embassy officials at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as Jamatul Ahrar claimed responsibility for terror strikes inside Pakistan.

This week, Pakistan forces had moved heavy artillery and military equipment closer to Pak-Afghan in a bid to stop infiltration and destroy the militants’ hideouts along the frontier.

In the meeting with Sartaj Aziz, Tadamichi Yamamoto shared the UN’s vision of making meaningful contribution towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Both sides agreed on the need of continued and constructive efforts for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process,” said the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry after the meeting.

Aziz stressed the need for a politically negotiated settlement in Afghanistan. “The two sides discussed the emerging situation in Afghanistan and the need for strengthening efforts for enduring peace and stability,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirmed support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A foreign office spokesperson rejected reports that Pakistan did not send any observers for so-called referendum in Nagorno Karabakh.

He reiterated Pakistan's stance on the conflict that “we support Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

He added: “Pakistan's position is that the solution has to be found within the territory of Azerbaijan i.e. complete return of occupied Azeri lands by Armenia in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and withdrawal of Armenian army from Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts and Return of IDPs and refugees to their homes.”

Pakistan is a Member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan, the spokesperson said.

Afghan Envoy Omar Zakhilwal also held a meeting with Sartaj Aziz last night in a bid to defuse the tension arising out of the new wave of terrorisms – with clear links to Afghanistan-based terror groups.

APP adds: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the meeting took place in Islamabad in which the early elimination of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed. Both had mutual understanding on bilateral relations in between the two countries.

The ambassador of Afghanistan also posted on Facebook that it was a constructive discussion. He expressed hope for friendly relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I passed on documents both to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as to General Headquarters (GHQ) as mentioned in a press release by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

“In addition, I had a very positive meeting with Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs and a constructive talk with the GHQ right after my return from Kabul,” the Afghan envoy said.

“As a result I expect quick de-escalation of the current tension and the creation of a more positive environment for responding to each other's concerns and grievances in a cooperative manner. We have agreed tentatively on a path forward,” he said.

Omar Zakhilwal believes that the two countries can move forward in a positive way by finding solutions to end their concerns.