SADIQABAD - The political parties condemned the new wave of terrorism in the country, saying the government has failed to fulfil its responsibility regarding suppressing terrorism in the country.

JUI-F leaders condemned attacks on public places in the name of Islam, terming it the worst form of terrorism. Talking to media here, JUI-F leaders - Maulana Saadur Rehman and Maulana Tahir Mehmood said that those who kill innocent people cannot be Muslims. They said that Islam is the religion of peace and stresses social welfare of all the human beings.

They also claimed that teachers and students of madrasa have never been involved in terrorism, adding no religious seminary urges students to fight against the state.

On the occasion, they expressed their grief over the loss of human lives in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other terror attacks across the country and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

On the other hand, PPP Bhatta Wahan UC chairman Ch Tariq Mehmood said that the government seems incompetence to overcome the giant of terrorism.

He said that the new terror attack across the country have raised serious concerns among people regarding effectiveness of the security system. “The government must deal with the terrorists ironhanded if it is serious to save the lives of people,” he pointed out.

OPERATION AGAINST ILLEGAL PARKING STANDS

The traffic police launched an operation against the illegal parking stands here across the tehsil.

Under directives of the DIG traffic, Traffic In-charge Nooruddin Zangi ordered the bus stands’ owners to park their vehicles in limits of the stands. According to official sources, the illegally parked vehicles in front of Auto Workshops on KPL Road were impounded and their owners were booked in first phase of the operation.