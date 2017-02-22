Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Turkey on a three-day official visit.

The prime minister along with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim will co-chair the fifth session of the Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Cooperation Council.

A joint declaration will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting and a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

The prime minister will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Nawaz Sharif will also visit the Turkish parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.