Karachi: During an operation the Karachi police killed eight ‘terrorists’ on Wednesday, reported Waqt News.

According to details the operation was conducted on a tip-off in Bakra Peeri area of Maleer. While talking to media SSP Maleer Rao Anwar stated that operation was started during early hours. “Among the dead is commander of banned organization-Gul Zaman,” he said.

Police retrieved laptops, hand grenades and arms from the ‘terrorists’.

The dead bodies have been transferred to police morgue.