ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said, yesterday, that PTI is misleading people and media regarding Hudabiya Mills case by hiding the twisting and hiding the original facts of the Supreme Court proceedings.

Addressing the media at the Press Information Department (PID), he said PTI was misleading masses by telling that PML-N was influencing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments. He further said that the prime minister could also not remove the NAB chairman from his post. "The NAB chairman can only be removed by courts." He said PTI leader Imran Khan has always abused every national institution including NAB, FBR, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others.

"PTI is also misleading people and media regarding the Hudabiya Mills case that decision came in their favour because of the Sharif family's influence," he said. He said Hudabiya Mills case was trialed in the tenure of Pervez Musharraf's government. "How Sharif family could have influenced the decision in their favour in Musharraf's government,"he said. He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) had quashed the Hudaibya Mills case twice in favour of the Sharif family.

He said the prime minister could also not remove the NAB chairman from his post nor prime minister has prerogative to appoint the chairman NAB. "The NAB chairman can only be removed by courts." He said PTI leader Imran Khan has always abused every national institution including NAB, FBR, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others. The appointment of chairman NAB is done mutually with the consent of the leader of the opposition and PTI's input was also taken in it."