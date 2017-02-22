Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has killed several militants during an operation in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency on Tuesday night, reported Waqt News.

The statement further read that operation continued till late hours of the night.

“A number of strongholds of these militants were also destroyed during the operation,” ISPR added.

Pakistan Army has paced up the operation against militants across Pakistan after the recent wave of terror in the country.

The military is also in talks with Afghanistan to increase the cooperation over counter-terrorist operations. Talks are being conducted, after recent attacks were conducted by TTP faction Jamat-ul-Ahrar, which has its base in Afghan territory.

Pakistan is also working to increase the security at Pak-Afghan border to stop illegal cross border movement of militants.

The security situation in Pakistan did get better, especially following the start of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014 but 10 terrorist attacks in all provinces of the country has once again shaken the security infrastructure.

Over 100 people have been killed in terror attacks over the last fortnight