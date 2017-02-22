DERA GHAZI KHAN-Hundreds of students of Indus International Institute staged a protest and took out a rally against the institute management over the issuance of fake degrees to the students.

They blasted III Chairman Abdul Kareem and a PML-N MNA for spoiling their future. They regretted that he deceived the students in the name of education.

The affected students also took out the rally from Bombay Hotel Chowk. After marching on different roads, they reached DG Khan Commissioner Office where they shouted slogans against the institute management as well as Ghazi University DG Khan Registrar Dr Najeeb Haider, one of the III administrators.

The students were carrying placards and banners. On the occasion, they burnt their result cards as a protest.

Talking to The Nation, Abdul Rashid Gauhar, one of the protesting students, said that they got admission to the Indus International Institute six years ago. “We chose the institute believing that we will get valid degrees by Federal Urdu University Islamabad, as we were informed by Dr Najeeb Haider,” he said. He added that later the students were informed that the institution was affiliated with National College for Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E) Lahore, and now NCBA&E will issue degrees after completion of the final semester. “Now, when we have completed all semesters, the institute has not issued us degrees despite the lapse of four years.”

Gauhar said that in 2015, the students were informed that affiliation of the institute with NCBA&E was cancelled thus it was then affiliated with the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF). They were also informed that the GCUF would issue degrees to all students, he noted.

“But last week, it has come to their knowledge that GCUF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali cancelled bogus and fraud affiliation of the Indus International Institute with the GCUF and has formed a three-member committee to investigate the bogus affiliation,” he said.

He added after the situation, future of more than 1500 students had been put at risk. He said that the Indus International Institute management issued two fake result cards to him with CGPA 3.36 and CGPA 3.35 respectively. He said that even spelling of NCBA&E on the transcripts was wrong, adding both the transcripts were generated fraudulently at local level.

The students disclosed that after this new development of GCUF case, their result cards have become worthless. Their time and huge money have been destroyed by Indus Institute management, they said.

They demanded Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana and National Accountability Bureau to take note of the fraud and malpractice which has been established in the name of education.

It is to be noted that it was third protest of affected students. Earlier on January 28, 2017, dozens of female M Phil scholars had staged a protest demonstration and sit-in in front of the residence of Indus Institute owner Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem, against non-issuance of their M Phil degrees.