The United States will continue to work in partnership with Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks, Ambassador David Hale said, reported Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

Hale, while talking to Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry in Islamabad, condemned the recent terrorist attacks across Pakistan and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasised that US forces in Afghanistan have worked closely with their Afghan counterparts to strike the very groups who have claimed responsibility for the attacks in Pakistan.

A series of bombings last week, in which more than 100 people were killed, has shattered a nascent sense that the worst of Pakistan’s militant violence might be in the past.

Most of the other recent attacks have been claimed by factions of the Taliban, which is waging its own fight against the government but whose ranks have also cooperated with, and sometimes defected to, Islamic State.