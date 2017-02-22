KAHROR PACCA: A woman has slashed throats of two young girls, one of them has died while the second girl has been admitted in the hospital according to reports.

Sources said that a woman had slit throats of two girls named Sonia, 5 and Alisha, 8 with sharp dagger and threw them in the nearby fields in the rear of Multani wals sharif garden.

Injured girl stated that the suspected woman, Kanwal took them both out from home and slit their throats with dagger and later threw them in fields. Later she fled the scene.

She said some unknown people with the help of police shifted her to the hospital.

According to DPO Lodhran, “Weapon used in the incident has been recovered and raids are underway to arrest the culprit.”

The families of the victim girls said that the suspected woman Kanwal had already tried to kill their girls but she was pardoned by parents on offering apology.