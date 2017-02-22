SARGODHA-Young doctors thrashed paramedical and other staff of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital over their denial to follow the strike called by the Young Doctors’ Association (YDA).

The YDA had called for strike in the wink of Services Hospital Lahore young doctors. Young doctors asked the paramedics and other staff to follow their strike. On denial, the doctors infuriated and began to torture the paramedical and other class IV officials. Young doctors thrashed Abid, his son Zohaib and others. ASP city circle Hafeezur Rehman Bugti reached there along with police but played a role of silent spectator. Later, both the YDA and Paramedical Staff Association submitted their applications to register FIR against each other. They levelled allegations of smiting each other in their applications filed in Factory Area police station.

Both the parties said that if FIR is not registered, they would go on strike in DHQ Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, the atmosphere in the hospital became severally tense while patients and their attendants faced too many difficulties due to YDA strike in DHQ Hospital.