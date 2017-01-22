FC Balochistan along with other LEAs apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during last week foiling terrorist actions. Alongside, 32 Area Dominating operations were also carried out in Quetta city in collaboration with young volunteers from civil society.

According to ISPR, security forces are also engaged in area domination and counter terrorism operations in southern zone of Quetta in Sibi-Sui-Dalbadin- Kahan zone. A large number of terrorists including from BRA and BLA have surrendered to security forces bringing stability in the Areas.

Meanwhile FC troops continued their effort to assist civil population in snow affected areas of Balochistan.

IGFC Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum is directing and supervising all efforts.