MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government launched a mass healthcare package for the people after the approval from Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

As per the AJK government spokesman, the Prime Minister granted the approval during a meeting held at Kashmir house to the health package which will benefit the common man with latest medical facilities.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Farooq Haider said that the package would bring an end to health issues in the state. Under the health package, an emergency service is going to be started in 11 hospitals of the state from March 1, 2017. For emergency services, 330 new posts of doctors, nurses and other staff would be created besides the upgradation of State Nursing School Mirpur and establishment of new nursing colleges at Muzaffarbad and Rawalakot.

The meeting also approved 1,156 new posts of doctors, nurses and paramedics. To improve the standard of health services in private sector hospitals, a health regulatory authority would be formed. The meeting approved to add 1,150 more beds to the hospitals in AJK.

The prime minister also approved to establish a research and development centre at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and to ensure the purchase and provision of standard quality medicines. Approval for formation of technical committee was also granted. The meeting accorded approval to increase the number of nursing students from 25 to 50 in nursing school Mirpur. The meeting also gave approval for bringing ad-hoc staff of Teaching Hospital New City Mirpur on normal budget from March 2017. Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi and senior officials of the AJK government were also present on this occasion.