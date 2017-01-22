GUJRAT-The architects of the University of Gujrat (UoG) have expressed concerns over the non-accreditation of UoG’ School of Art, Design & Architecture (SADA) by the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP).

“The accreditation of the architecture degree awarded by the SADA had been put in limbo for unknown reasons despite our repeated requests since early last year to the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) for making an inspection tour of the SADA facility,” admitted Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil who met with a delegation of the architects at his office.

However, the varsity official told the delegation of architects who graduated from its School of Art, Design & Architecture (SADA) the UoG will not leave its architects in the lurch.

“We are much better placed now than we were a couple of years ago with regard to the infrastructure and other facilities. We have met all the requirements and proposals to get into the accredited fold, including the recruitment of more experienced faculty. The PCATP visit is long due,” Dr Tahir Aqil added.

He assured the graduates that the UoG will never leave them in the lurch, expressing the hope that the PCATP team would soon visit the UoG as Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has also asked the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) to expedite the process. “Those harbouring doubts in their mind should know that various academic and administrative changes and reforms introduced by Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul-Qayyum during the last two years have brought about positive results at the varsity. The construction of the new building of SADA is in its final phase of completion. It houses state-of-the-art facilities for the architecture department,” he said.

He added that the new SADA building was part of the multi-million UoG infrastructure expansion project which also includes the construction of 12 residential blocks and that of two separate hostels, each for boys and girls.

He said, “The youth are the architects of our tomorrow and by investing on them we are investing on our future. Quality education is the only route which can lead our nation towards achieving its sustainable development goals.”