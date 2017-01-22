KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto has tweeted asking Imdad Pitafi to apologise to PML-F leader Nusrat Sahar over his offensive remarks in Sindh Assembly.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Yes must apologise absolutely unacceptable behaviour & totally against ethos of our party that has been led by the strongest of women #PPP.”

Yes must apologise absolutely unacceptable behaviour & totally against ethos of our party that has been led by the strongest of women #PPP https://t.co/3BZAlvC4c6 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) January 21, 2017

Bilawal Bhutto also took notice of the incident and ordered the Sindh MPA to apologise from Pakistan Muslim League Functional leader, which he did. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah expressed disappointment on the matter earlier.

On the other hand, Nusrat Sahar Abbasi has said that she has not accepted Pitafi s apology and wants a resignation instead.