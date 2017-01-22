QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri claims that the people of Balochistan are unhappy with the negative politics played by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

CM Balochistan warned Imran Khan to change his behavior or else he will start protests against him in the province.

Moreover, he suggested that the separatists joining mainstream nation should be given a mandate. He welcomed the separatists who have now affirmed to the constitution of Pakistan. Balochistan CM told that twenty five thousands new jobs are being given to the locals as a result of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).