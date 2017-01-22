NEW DELHI - Following release of an Indian army soldier, Pakistan on Saturday demanded of India to repatriate Pakistani prisoners.

Talking to Times of India, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit expressed hope that his country's "goodwill gesture" would be duly acknowledged and appreciated.

Pakistan's decision to release Chohan came on the back of the release of over 400 Indian fishermen by Islamabad recently and also the easing of tensions at LoC since Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, took over.

Basit demanded the repatriation of 33 Pakistan nationals who have completed their sentences in India. "It would be helpful if India allows repatriation of 33 Pakistan nationals who have already completed their respective sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed by the Pakistan high commission," said Basit, adding that some of these men have been in prisoners for years.

Sources in Pakistan high commission warned though that the release of Chohan may be Islamabad's last attempt to reach out to India before its civilian government too swings into an election mode later this year. Pakistan will go to polls next year in June.

"The time to repair the roof, so to speak, is now. Pakistan too has its domestic compulsions and the government would not like to be seen as going out of its way to engage India ahead of elections," said the sources.