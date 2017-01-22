JHANG/SIALKOT-Certain persons attacked a stage actress allegedly on her refusal to accept the marriage proposal of a youth of her area here while two other persons were killed in Sialkot separately on Saturday.

Adnan, a resident of Jhang Sadar, wanted to marry the stage actress namely Sadaf of the same locality but she turned down the proposal upon which he flared up. He allegedly sent some unknown accused who entered the home of Sadaf and opened indiscriminate firing at Sadaf. Resultantly, she sustained five bullets injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital where she is in serious condition.

The accused managed to escape from the spot. Police reached the spot and registered case. On the other side, a bride namely Sameena Bibi (28) was killed in a fatal road accident in Friday evening in Sambrial when an overloaded tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle, killing her on the spot.

She was going to a local bazaar along with her mother Shamim Bibi (52) and brother Salman (21) for shopping ahead of her marriage. Her mother and brother also sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Sambrial THQ Hospital in critical condition.

Today (Saturday) was the day of her marriage. But she died a day before her scheduled marriage and was buried in her native graveyard.

The atmosphere remained mourning due to the sad demise. Several gloomy scenes were also witnessed when the funeral was lifted for burial. A large number of the people attended the funeral.

Likewise, an unknown man was brutally tortured to death. Local people found his dead body near the fields in village Motra, Daska tehsil. Motra police have started investigation with no clue or arrest, in this regard. Police have shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

GRANT RELEASED: Punjab government has released a special grant of Rs350 million for different drainage schemes in constituency PP-134 Shakargarh here. MPA Rana Manan Khan disclosed this while talking to the newsmen. He pledged to make efforts to raise the living standard of the Shakargarh people by ensuring the easy and smooth provision of all the basic facilities.