LAHORE: Economists and business experts on Sunday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a splendid project of progress and prosperity which has opened doors of foreign investment in Pakistan.

Talking to media, renowned economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC presented a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies and it had become a hub for trade with development of the Gwadar Port as an international port.

The completion of road infrastructure in the country would definitely bring about prosperity and development, he added.

He said speedy completion of the CPEC projects would put remarkable impact on the growing economy of the country.

To a question, he said work on various developmental projects would be completed before the stipulated period which would change destiny of the country and the whole region.

He said various projects were being set up under the CPEC across the country and a large number of job opportunities were being created for the youth.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) convener on standing committees on Customs and Dry Ports, Aftab Ahmed Vohra, said people of provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, would also get benefit from the CPEC.

He said the PML-N government was paying special attention towards the development of different sectors including power, gas, education, health and roads.