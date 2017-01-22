ISLAMABAD - Pakistan looks forward to working with the new US administration for further strengthening bilateral, strategic and economic cooperation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

He also expressed his best wishes on the swearing in of the new president of the United States Donald Trump.

The finance minister made these remarks in a meeting with the US Ambassador David Hale.

They discussed matters of bilateral interest particularly trade and economic relations.

Ambassador Hale said that the US values its longstanding ties with Pakistan and considered Pakistan an important partner.

The finance minister stated that there was considerable untapped potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the US.

He said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and would welcome foreign investments for this purpose.

Dar urged the US ambassador to encourage the US investors to capitalise on the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz felicitated Donald Trump on assuming the office of President of the United States.

In response to the media queries at a function on Saturday regarding Pakistan-US relations under the new administration of President Donald Trump, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, said that the people and leadership of Pakistan welcome the successful transition in the United States and felicitate Donald J. Trump on assuming the office as the 45th President of the United States.

Recalling the warm and cordial exchange that the Prime Minister had with the President-elect, Sartaj Aziz reaffirmed Pakistan’s keenness to work closely with the new US administration in the pursuit of common ideals of freedom, democracy, peace and prosperity.

“Pakistan and the US are close partners with a long history of cooperation covering variety of fields, including counter-terrorism and security, trade and investment, energy, defence and strategic issues, and education, among others,” he added.

“The US is also home to a sizable and vibrant Pakistani diaspora that acts as an important bridge between the two countries. Pakistan looks forward to maintaining the momentum in the high level exchanges and building on the convergences to take the relationship to a new and higher level,” he further said.

Pakistan firmly believes that given the imperatives of peace, stability and security in the wider region, continued close cooperation between Pakistan and the US is important to successfully deal with the challenges facing the region and beyond as well as to avail the economic opportunities that this resource rich region offers, Sartaj Aziz added.