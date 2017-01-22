SAMBRIAL/SIALKOT-Dozens of donkeys were stolen and slaughtered and their hides were removed from villages Sahibkay Cheema, Raliokay, Dhillam Balagan, Ahmedabad and other areas of Tehsil Sambrial and Sialkot Friday night.

According to local villagers, donkeys were taken to the suburbs of the villages and slaughtered for the sake of their hides. People are distressed over the loss. They urged the police to take action against donkey-thieves.

Bau Zaheer Dhillow, resident of Dhillam Balgan, said that the demand for donkey hides was very high in China. Mostly donkey hides are exported to China from developing countries. Several countries have banned export of donkey hides to save the animal.

Donkey hides are used for medicinal purposes in China. E-jiao, a traditional Chinese healthcare product, is made by donkey hides. Donkey-hide gelatin is thought to dramatically improve blood circulation, thereby curing a host of medical conditions, including dizziness, insomnia, coughing and palpitations as well as preventing miscarriage, infertility and age related diseases. E-jiao has a 3,000 year of history but donkeys are paying the price for the medicine since centuries. Likewise, 18 more donkeys were slaughtered for the same purpose in villages Dhillum Ballagan and Saahibkey, Sambrial tehsil.

Some unknown accused first stole these donkeys from the Deras of the local labourers, slaughtered these donkeys and fled away by taking their hides after leaving the meat in the local fields.

They stole the 21 donkeys from the local bricks kiln in village Lappeywali-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil, got the hides and fled away.

The incidents of theft and slaughtering of the donkeys are on rise in Sialkot district nowadays as 39 donkeys have yet been killed in various parts of Sialkot district during the two nights.

Thus, the poor owners of the donkeys are much perturbed. They have urged the senior police officials to trace out the culprits directly or indirectly involved in the theft and slaughtering of donkeys. They said that they were totally dependent on their donkeys for earning their livelihood as well. When contacted, the local senior police officials said that the police teams were busy tracing out the culprits.