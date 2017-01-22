ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan held an emergency meeting regarding use of unregistered stents by the doctors in cardiac and tertiary care hospitals in the country. The Authority has shown its great concern on the malpractices of Cardiac Consultants and specialists who use unregistered, smuggled and low quality stents.

The Authority emphasized that doctors who are registered with PMDC, they are legally bound to prescribe and use among 55 registered stents by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Authority emphasized that import, export, distribution, sale prescription and use of unregistered stents in the patients is a cognizable offence and FIRs will be registered against violators of DRAP ACT 2012.

A three committee comprising of Additional Director (Quality Assurance and Laboratory Testing), Director Medical Devices and Deputy director General Labore has been constituted to investigate the facts of use of stents in government hospitals and private hospitals also and also involvement of doctors in this heinous crime. It has been noticed that doctors are involved to make money and some hospitals have given rooms to private firms in Punjab.

In this regard DRAP office Labore conducted a raid on the sale Office of a multinational company and recovered 40 unregistered stents and seized expired infusions. Premises was sealed by Federal inspector of Drugs Labore in compliance of provisions of Law.

Team of DRAP has started raids/ inspections all over Pakistan to take stern actions either it may be doctors, pharmacists or big business man.