PARACHINAR: The law enforcement agencies have arrested eight suspects in connection with Parachinar blast.

On a tip-off, the law enforcement agencies arrested eight suspects and shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

The identification of suspects could not be ascertained immediately. The blast in Parachinar on Saturday, claimed 25 lives and injured 85.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the site of the blast and Agency Headquarter Hospital to inquire after the health of those who were injured in the blast.

Parachinar is the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border.