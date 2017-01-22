KARACHI: Three-months-old boy Ahmed Raza allegedly died in Karachi after taking anti-polio vaccine, claims a family on Saturday.

The parents brought 6-month-old at Jinnah Hospital when he was already dead. The boy’s grandfather claims that he fell sick after polio workers team arrived at their home in the morning and gave anti-polio vaccine to the boy.

He claimed that white foam emitted from boy’s mouth after taking anti-polio vaccine. The doctors at nearby hospital straight away declared the baby dead after initial checkup. The family along with their relatives protested outside Jinnah Hospital against polio workers.

The family members told that the baby is too little to be subjected to autopsy, therefore, they have stopped the doctors from doing it. It may be noted that in this way, it will not be possible to find root cause of death.

On the other hand, the Anti-Polio Emergency Operation Center has declined all claims that the baby died due to their anti-polio vaccine. A spokesperson said that no baby has ever died this way before.