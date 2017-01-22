QUETTA - The Frontier Corps (FC), conducting intelligence-based and counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan, thwarted many terror attempts during the last week, besides nailing 81 suspects.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the FC Balochistan along with other law enforcement agencies conducted IBOs and counter-terrorism operations during the last week in the province. In these operations, they apprehended 81 suspects and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition making many terror bids unsuccessful.

Besides that, 32 area-dominating operations were also spearheaded in Quetta city in collaboration with youth volunteers from civil society. Security forces were also engaged in counter-terrorism operations in southern zone of Quetta, Sibi, Sui-Dalbandin and Kahan zone. Moreover, a large number of terrorists from BRA and BLA surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the area.

Meanwhile, the FC personnel also assisted civilians in snow-affected areas of Balochistan and Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Maj-Gen Nadeem Anjum was supervising and directing the efforts.

SECURITY PUT ON HIGH ALERT

IN BALOCHISTAN

The security in Balochistan has been put on high alert following Parachinar attack which claimed scores of lives and injured dozens of civilians.

Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Saturday that the security had been put on high alert after directions by chief minister following bloody explosion in Parachinar. After reviewing the overall security arraignments, Bugti noted that checking and scanning had been reinforced on all entry and exit points of Quetta, besides fortifying patrolling by law enforcement agencies in width and breadth of the province to thwart any untoward incident.

“We have been waging war against terrorism for long in Balochistan and have rendered so far matchless sacrifices,” pointed out Mir Bugti, and characterised establishment of peace as upshot of those sacrifices. He expressed hope that the menace of terrorism would soon be eliminated from Balochistan if similar energetic cooperation of public, security forces and government lasted.

The Balochistan government was mobilising all available resources to ensure safety to public lives and their properties, asserted the home minister.

POLICE ARREST MILITANT, RECOVER HAND GRENADE IN QUETTA

Police on Saturday arrested a terrorist in Quetta’s vegetable market and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

The police detained the man from vegetable market at Karani Road and during search found a hand grenade from him.

The explosive was immediately defused by bomb disposal squad (BDS) after which the militant, Ghulam Raza, was shifted to some unidentified place for further investigation.