FAISALABAD: Police lodged First Investigation Report (FIR) against lawyers who resorted to heavy aerial firing, after District Bar Association (DBA) elections in Faisalabad.

However, no arrest has yet been made in the incident. It created a lot of panic among the people.

According to the details, lawyers opened aerial firing after winning the elections of District Bar Association. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered, heavy contingents of police to cordon off the building of DBA and filed case against five nominated lawyers among 35 people.