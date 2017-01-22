SADIQABAD-The police arrested five citizens on the charge of storing Sui gas in shopping bags and tyre-tubes here the other day.

According to police, to avoid worst gas outages being conducted in Sadiqabad, people adopted a dangerous way to store Sui gas in shopping bags and tyre-tubes at homes. After news about the dangerous practice was aired on media, the Punjab government prodded the police into action against those involved in such illegal practice.

Talking to media, City Police SHO Ch Safdar Sindhu said that Sui gas storage in shopping bags is a dangerous practice. He advised them to avoid such practice; otherwise they will be dealt with sternly.