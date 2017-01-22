ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s former attorney general Dr. Yubaraj Singh is on a visit to Pakistan, where he will be delivering lectures on issues around regional situation to international law to criminal justice system.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, his first public talk is scheduled for today (Monday) on “Changing Regional Scenario and Cooperation among South Asian Countries” in Islamabad.

The talk, to be chaired by former foreign secretary Inam ul Haq, is hosted by Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank.

During his stay in Pakistan, he will meet several academics, discussing about the possibility of extending cooperation among think-tanks and academics in South Asia, with the aim of connecting the region.

Dr. Yubaraj Sangroula is former attorney general of Nepal and is in Pakistan, with deep insight of regional affairs. He has interest in South Asia countries and has written on Nepal-India relations in particular.

He presently serves as the executive director of Kathmandu School of Law, a renowned law school in Nepal. NNI