WASHINGTON - The US Senate has confirmed retired Marine General James Mattis as the country’s next secretary of defence.

The Senate Friday confirmed Mattis, the first member of President Donald Trump's cabinet, as the successor of Ashton Carter who served as the Pentagon chief since 2015.

Mattis, one of the most influential military officers of his generation, retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 as the four-star chief of US Central Command.

He needed a waiver to bypass a law that stipulates defence secretaries must be out of uniform for at least seven years, but Congress easily passed the waiver last week, with Trump signing the waiver legislation.

Both Republicans and Democrats have said Mattis merited an exception, citing his years of service as a combat commander, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mattis, nicknamed “Mad Dog”, is best known for leading Marines in the battle of Fallouja in Iraq in late 2004, when Marines fought house-to-house for six weeks to oust entrenched insurgents.

The battle saw the heaviest urban combat for US troops since the Vietnam War. More than 90 Americans were killed and nearly 600 were wounded.

In his Jan 12 confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Forces Committee, Mattis said he had never anticipated he would be nominated for the job until Trump asked to meet with him.

“I was not involved in the presidential campaign, and I was certainly not seeking or envisioning a position in any new administration,” he said. “That said, it would be the highest honour if I am confirmed to lead those who volunteer to support and defend the constitution and to defend our people.”

Mattis also said that the Trump administration would offer incentives to Pakistan to cooperate with the United States on critical issues, while underlining the need to stay engaged with Pakistan while asking it to do more to eradicate terrorism from the region.

“If confirmed, I will work with the State Department and the Congress to incentivise Pakistan’s cooperation on issues critical to our national interests and the region’s security, with focus on Pakistan’s need to expel or neutralise externally-focused militant groups that operate within its borders,” Mattis told the committee while responding to a question.

Mr Mattis, a general who retired from the US Marine Corps in 2013, has long experience of dealing with both Afghanistan and Pakistan, first as a combat officer and then as commander of the US Central Command.

He will lead Pentagon’s 1.9 million active-duty service members and reservists in addition to overseeing a budget of more than $580 billion.

Mattis will work alongside Gen Joseph Dunford, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Deputy Defence Secretary Robert Work.

He was confirmed by the Senate hours after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the US at Capitol Hill.