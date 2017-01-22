ISLAMABAD - The federal government has finally framed first-ever rules of business for the civil servants to work in international organisations, including non-government organisations, financial institutions and foreign donor agencies.

The rules have been formulated to address complaints that many top government bureaucrats were working in international organisations without prior permission of the federal government, a senior government officer said.

The Establishments Division has formally issued a notification of these rules with the name of the Civil Servants (Service in International Organisations) Rules, 2016. The rules, a copy of which was seen by this reporter, have been made under the powers given by the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

“We had received complaints that some bureaucrats are working in INGOs (international non-government organisations) or with foreign agencies having different positions on very high salaries in foreign currencies, but they never got prior permission from the Establishment Division as well as their respective ministries,” a senior officer said, who was not authorised to speak though.

Some of these officers are managing offshore accounts to get hefty amounts of salaries, usually in dollars; they get to provide consultancy services to international organisations to avoid any problem in the country, another senior government officer said while explaining the reason behind the framing of the rules.

According to the notification, the rules shall apply to civil servants seeking employment on reserved and specific posts, open posts and on deputation in any international organisation, including any INGO, international financial institution and foreign donor agency, whether or not on behalf of Pakistan, with prior permission of the federal government.

To put it simply, the rules bar any civil servant from seeking employment in an international organisation without the approval of the federal government.

For the purpose of the short-listing and selecting civil servants seeking employment on reserved and specific posts, a civil servant should have completed at least five years of service in his cadre.

Also, there shall be a precondition of passing a written qualifying test but the test shall be organised by the ministry concerned through a well reputed testing agency or institution hired through open competitive process.

The rules say that any candidate shall not be deemed to have failed in the selection process merely on the basis of his performance in interview and 80 per cent weightage shall be given to the written test scores.

In case an international organisation selects a civil servant at its own, his/her case shall be placed before the Board of Recommendation before sending it to the Competent Authority. The board may call the incumbent civil servant for interview or personal appearance.

Secretaries of Establishments Division, Economic Affairs Division and Foreign Affairs Division will be the members of the board while Joint Secretary (Training) Establishment Division shall work as secretary of the board and Establishment Division secretary as its chairman. The secretary of the ministry/division concerned or the head of the department concerned or a representative not below the rank of basic scale (BS) 21 of the ministry concerned may be invited as co-opted member of the board. The board shall consider the offer of the appointment and submit its recommendations to the competent authority for final approval.

The rules also define the competent authority that will approve the case of deputation or employment in international organisations. For the civil servants of BS-20 and above the prime minister will be the competent authority, for BS-17 to 19; Establishment secretary will be the competent authority, and for BS-1 to 16, secretary of the ministry/division would be the competent authority.

As per the rules, a civil servant shall not be eligible to apply for the permission who is held guilty of misconduct or inefficiency under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 or is convicted of an offence of moral turpitude and had not completed three years of service in his cadre after returning from immediately preceding deputation in an international organisation. The period of deputation would be extendable for two years with the approval of the competent authority.

Under the newly framed rules, the surety bond shall be executed by the civil servant concerned that he/she shall have to revert to the parent department on completion of the approved tenure of deputation and in case of default he/she shall render himself liable to be proceeded against for misconduct under Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973.

The notification of the Establishment Division says that any instruments and the policy instructions relating to posting and deputation of a civil servant on foreign assignment are hereby repealed and such repeal shall not affect operation of orders of posting and deputation of civil servants issued before commencement of these rules.