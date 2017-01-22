SAHIWAL-A notorious robber was killed and three policemen sustained gunshot wounds in a shootout that took place on Multan Road near Fato Wala turn the other day.

According to Dera Rahim Police, robber Zahoor alias Zahori was killed in a shootout. The police said that Zahori had been arrested a few days back and was being brought back from a local court after hearing. On the way, accomplices of the accused ambushed the police van and managed to get Zahori free from the police custody near Wapda Grid Station.

However, following message through wireless, the personnel of Ghala Mandi and Dera Rahim Police chased the robbers. Near Fato Wala turn on Multan Road, the robbers started firing on the police, which they retaliated, leading to a brief shootout.

Resultantly, Zahori was killed in the crossfire while SI Muhammad Haneef, Constable Ibrar Ahmed and driver Zahoor Ahmed of the police van got injured. The dead body and the injured cops were shifted to DHQ hospital. The police have registered a case and started search for the fleeing accused.

Tehsildar, Patwari, three other charged with fraud

The Anti-Corruption Police registered a case against Tehsildar, Patwari and their three accomplices over fraudulently transferring the property of an expat into the name of his brother.

According to the ACE, Tehsildar Rana Muhammad Yousaf, Patwari Qutubuddin and their three accomplices prepared a fake death certificate of Oversee Pakistan Jan Muhammad and transferred his home into the name of his younger brother Abdul Aziz.

The officials said that Jan Muhammad, resident of Chak 86-6R lives abroad and in his absence his younger brother, with the connivance of the patwari and Tehsildar, prepared a fake death of his brother and got his house, worth Rs10 million transferred into his. “They fraudulently proved that Mr Jan Muhammad had died to get the property,” an official informed, requesting anonymity.

He said that the matter came to the fore when Jan Muhammad return on leave and on his request ACE Sahiwal director ordered probe into the issue. After the inquiry, the director ordered registration of case 420-4680471TP and 47/2/5PCA against Tehsildar Rana Yousaf, Patwari Qutubuddin, his younger brother Abdul Aziz and two fake witnesses - Sabir Ali and Naseem. No arrest, however, could be made so far.