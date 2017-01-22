LAHORE - A group of lawyers allegedly abused and threatened an additional sessions judge Irfan Anjum here at Lahore Sessions Court, reported a private TV channel on Saturday.

CCTV footage of Lahore Sessions Court shows that Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Anjum is being abused and threatened by lawyers group in courtroom.

Barrister Ahtesham, accompanied by his lawyer companions, came to Irfan Anjum’s court on Friday and abused the judge for not giving verdict in their favour. He threatened him saying, “I will tear off your black coat.”

It must be noted that a few days ago, Barrister Ahtesham had thrown away files placed at podium when additional district and sessions judge Irfan Anjum was hearing a request on filing a case. The two had a bitter misunderstanding.

Following the incident, all judges abandoned court proceedings while Lahore sessions judge was informed about the matter.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon called it an immoral act committed by Barrister Ahtesham with an additional sessions judge. Moreover, Supreme Court Bar Association’s Secretary Aftab Bajwa said that the lawyers’ community would not tolerate such people. He said that Lahore High Court chief justice should immediately take notice of the incident and punish lawyers’ group involved in threatening the judge in courtroom.

On the other hand, Barrister Ahtesham has rejected all accusations against him despite video evidence of the incident. The citizens have asked pointed out that is there any code of conduct for lawyers.