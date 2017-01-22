Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally in Kasur on Sunday “invited” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to enter parliament for a verbal spar.

“I invite Nawaz Sharif to come and debate me in parliament. Let's talk it out there; you say what you have to and I will say what I have to,” said the PTI chairman.

Imran also asked the prime minister to engage in a parliamentary debate “for the country to see”. “This is how democratic debates happen,” he added.

Referring to the Panama Papers, which revealed offshore properties of the Sharif family, the PTI chairman said, “The prime minister answerable to the public on even one hidden property.”

Terming the prime minister as the ‘king of corruption’ in Pakistan, Imran said, “The onus is on Nawaz Sharif to inform the general public where the property of his children came from,” said Imran.

The Panama documents were made public last April and alleged around 140 leaders of the world of evading taxes and stashing wealth abroad while 200,000 offshore companies were revealed.

The second round of the leaks was released in May by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in which 400 names of Pakistanis having offshore companies were revealed.