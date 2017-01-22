ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted rain and snowfall in different parts of the country that will bring new and more intense wave of cold.

The weather department has forecasted rain in parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh from Monday.

Keeping the prediction in mind, Balochistan officials have declared high alert in the province and advised people to store food, water, medicine and fuel for upcoming days. People have also been asked not to use roads in order to avoid blockage.

This wave of cold in Balochistan will also have an impact on the weather of Karachi that is expected to remain chilly as well.

Rain and snowfall is expected to continue from Tuesday to Thursday in Murree and Galyat.