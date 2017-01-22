ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its resolve to continue cooperation established for promoting peace and stability in the Muslim World.

The resolve was expressed by Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day Conference on Islam and Peace titled Moderate Dialogue and Community Peace in Islamabad on Sunday.

Abdul Qadir Baloch urged religious scholars and leaders of religious parties to unanimously issue Fatwa on any terrorist attack and condemn it jointly instead of issuing individual statements.

Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said unity among the Muslim countries is the only panacea for problems confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He said Pakistan’s exemplary sacrifices in fight against terrorism are internationally acclaimed.

He said that religious scholars across the Islamic World have the most crucial role to play in cracking the Western propaganda against Islam, terming it an extremist religion.

Sardar Yousuf said the Government has formed the Ulema Mashaikh Council to promote mutual reconciliation and guidance on important national issues.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq highlighted the need for establishing and augmenting the joint fora for solving the conflicts within the Ummah.