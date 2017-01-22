ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification to set up a Special Security Division to protect fifty-five billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It has been assigned with the duty of protecting projects under CPEC and Chinese workers working on these projects. The Division will comprise nine army battalions and six civil wings having 13,700 personnel.

According to an official of Planning Division after requisition from the provinces, deployment order shall be issued by the Ministry of Interior.