MULTAN-The Punjab Mass Transit Authority is going to introduce a mobile application for the Multan Metro Bus System which will give information like bus location, arrival, departure and timings to the citizens.

Metro sources said that the application would be available within few days and it would keep the commuters updated on metro. Sources added that the metro information would also be available on website of the bus service.

Sources further revealed that the work on project to run busses on feeder routes was also underway and the busses would start operating by next month. Sources added that 226 stops would be fixed on feeder routes and the spots for these stops had been chosen. Beautiful waiting areas will be established on these stops while 226 CCTV cameras will also be installed on the feeder routes to monitor the movement of feeder busses. Sources said that the cameras would ne linked to the command and control centre and they would help control crime in the area. Sources revealed that the cameras would be part of Multan safe city project and police would be authorised to take footage of these cameras in case of any crime. Sources disclosed that each feeder bus would be eight meter long with a capacity of 45 passengers.

Meanwhile, the work on the project has been expedited and final touches are being given to it as the Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Multan Metro on January 24, sources said. The district administration and metro bus authority are finalising arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. The sanitation staff was seen cleaning the metro route and the roads along the route. Similarly, welcoming banners and hoardings are also being displayed at different spots in the city while metro stations are also being decorated.