AHMEDPUR EAST-A state of the art “Guidance and Facilitation Centre” for passengers, travel on motorways, has been constructed in front of Ahmedpur East Toll Plaza at a cost of Rs5.2 million here.

Motorways Police Deputy Superintendent, Mian Shafiq Joyia stated while addressing a press conference here the other day. He informed that the centre will be inaugurated by Motorways Police IG Shaukat Hayat Khan on January 24.

He said that it is the second state-of-the-art facilitation centre which the Motorways Police have constructed after functioning of the first one in Lahore. In the centre, first aid facilities will be available in a trauma room where three paramedics will discharge duty, he said, adding a rest room for road passengers will also remain open where they will be provided phone, internet, LCD, toilet facility besides tea and soft drinks.

The DSP said that a Help Line number 130 will also be operational in the centre through which the passengers will get information about road condition, roadmaps, nearby airport, railway station, bus stands, hotels, workshops, tyre shops etc. The centre will also entertain complaints about missing children, vehicle thefts, public services vehicles (PSV) and theft incidents occurred on motorways, he pointed out.

Mr Joyia informed that an ambulance will also remain alert to shift any patient to nearby hospital for treatment.

Inspector Mian Mumtaz and other Motorway Police officials were also present on the occasion.