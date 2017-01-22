ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan despite being an opposition party has distanced itself from a privilege motion moved against the prime minister by the combined opposition.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah with the support of other parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has submitted the privilege motion in the NA secretariat seeking a debate on the prime minister’s “untruthful” speeches, which he made on the floor of the Parliament and during his address to the nation. The opposition parties have referred the discrepancies in the speeches and the plea taken by the PM’s counsel in the apex court over the Panama leaks issue.

The MQM, which has been under tremendous strain after it fissured into more than two factions, has not affronted the government for the last six months.

The MQM, the fourth largest opposition party, has also remained indifferent in both houses of Parliament over the Panama Leaks issue.

When contacted, MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi said that his party had parted ways with the combined opposition when the terms of reference (ToRS) were being finalised for the parliamentary committee.

“This is just another futile exercise, which is only meant for gaining political mileage as even the opposition knows very well that the privilege motion will be defeated in the standing committee,” the MQM member said.

He said that the MQM would not go against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the government over the Panama leaks issue. “This matter is purely sub judice and political parties should avoid discussing it,” he said.

The privilege motion has been signed by Opposition Leader in NA Khursheed Shah, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheerin Mazari, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shibzada Tariqullah, ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Balour and PML-Q leader Tariq Basheer Cheema.