Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday said over 90 per cent of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDP) have returned to their homes in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

"When I took oath of office, the rehabilitation of IDPs to their home towns was a huge challenge as Operation Zarb-e-Azb against the terrorists was nearing success," Jhagra said while speaking to the Pakistan Television, adding the operation has almost reached completion.

He said that though there were a number of problems that impeded the process to resettle TDPs, "harsh weather was the main reason".

The KP governor lauded the efforts of Pakistan armed forces in eliminating the headquarters and hideouts of the terrorists from the area through Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

"Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for over three decades and good relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan can play a vital role in eliminating terrorism from the entire region," added the governor.

Jhagra said a comprehensive reforms package for Fata was prepared with "consensus" and had been adopted by the National Assembly and it is now in the Senate for deliberation.

The governor said that the majority of the people in the area are in favour of merging Fata with KP, adding that providing quality education and health facilities to the people of Fata is the government's top priority.

"A university has also been set up in the area where classes are now in progress," Jhagra said.

Local government elections will also be held there once the Fata reforms are implemented in the region, he further added.

The KP governor said that under the reforms the jirga system would get a legal status and will be renamed as 'riwaj' as it is "too difficult" to change a system that has been in place for more than a century.

Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the CPEC project was launched in the region with the consensus of all political parties and provincial governments.

"It is the policy of PML-N to take all stakeholders on board on national issues," the KP governor said, adding he has had no problems with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the province.

The PML-N leader said he enjoys "cordial relations" with all government functionaries.