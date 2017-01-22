ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its grief condolences over the demise of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, Chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.

A statement issued here Sunday, said the Government and people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences to the family and the people and Government of Afghanistan over the death of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace in Jannah (Ameen).

Pir Saheb was an influential religious leader who was widely respected in Afghanistan, and throughout the region for his contributions towards Islam and the Afghan nation. He will always be remembered for his tremendous efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan and promote reconciliation.