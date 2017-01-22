ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Saturday strongly denounced the statement of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan against the Judicial Commission report on Quetta blast.

In its 219th meeting, held at the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad the PBC members elected Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon as vice-chairman of the Council.

The contest was between Ahsan Bhoon and Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen.

Bhoon received 12 votes and Shaheen got 10 votes.

Twenty-two members participated in the election.

The council took serious note of the interior minister’s statements against the Judicial Commission report on the Quetta incident.

A one-man judicial commission comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa had investigated the August 8 deadly terrorist attack in Quetta and had pointed out “monumental failure” of the interior ministry to combat terrorism.

Later on, Nisar held a press conference and blasted the report for holding interior ministry responsible for the Quetta incident.

The PBC said the statement not only amounts to interference in the working of the apex court, but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary. They demanded his resignation.

The members expressed concern over appearing of a Lahore High Court judge, Justice Farrukh Irfan’s name in the Panama leaks.

The council demanded that reference under Article 209 of the Constitution against him, is also pending before the Supreme Judicial Council since long. It urged upon the Supreme Judicial Council to take up the said reference, and decide the same at the earliest. The PBC also condemned the bomb blast at Para Chinar, in which 20 innocent citizens lost their lives.

It demanded from the government to arrest the culprits and award them exemplary punishment.

The PBC members congratulated Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on assuming the exalted office as Chief Justice of Pakistan.