KAMALIA/ BAHAWALPUR - Trade unions and political parties rejected the hike in petrol and diesel prices, fearing the unwarranted increase will jack up the prices of daily-use items.

In Kamalia, Central Traders Union chief executive Shafiq Shahid Malik, president Syed Akbar Ali and secretary Kaleemullah Toor said that the POL price hike will result in increasing the prices of all daily-use commodities and impact the already burdened common man negatively. They urged the government to withdraw the decision regarding the POL price hike. “The poor people are already finding it hard to make the both ends meet and the unfair price hike will simply add to their sufferings,” they pointed.

In Bahawalpur, Jamaat-e-Islami district Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Naib Ameer Nasarullah Nasir and general secretary Irfan Anjum said that the government has made the public lives more miserable by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. They said that unemployment in the country is already at its peak which have given rise to suicides and unprecedented crimes but the government does not seem to relieve the public rather they are pressing the people under the burden of inflation. “If the rulers cannot provide relief to the public they have no right to add to the public problems,” they pointed out.