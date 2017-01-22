ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has expressed his concern over the mysterious silence of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Parachinar terror incident.

In a statement issued here, he said that Parachinar terror incident has claimed as many as 25 lives of innocent people and dozens injured and a banned outfit has claimed the responsibility of this blast.

He regretted that interior minister did not say even a single word on this incident and leveled allegations on PPP.

“The mind of interior minister is not clear and need to do his psychological treatment as he has no idea that sectarianism is hazardous for the country and society”, he added.

He said that whenever any terror incident happens in the country, interior minister disappears from the scene and then criticizes PPP to hide his inefficiency and eligibility.

PPP’s leader said that although National Action Plan (NAP) was against the every form of terrorism but interior minister has implemented upon it as per his desire.

“The administration of FATA has added salt on the wounds of bereaved families while announcing the so meager financial assistance martyrs and injuries”, he added and demanded that affectees of Parachinar should be justified instead of giving them charity.