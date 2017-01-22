QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan President Haji Ali Madad Jattak yesterday said the party would fully participate in the forthcoming census, terming it very essential for the country, especially for Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, the PPP provincial president strongly condemned ‘anti-employees polices’ of PML-N.

He added PPP was the sole representative platform of people and its mammoth procession under the party chairman from Lahore to Faisalabad proved its popularity.

Ali Jattak claimed PPP would come to power after the next elections as people from all walks of life were joining the party.

On this occasion, ex-Insaf Students Federation’s Nadeem Khan Afridi, Mir Nasir Muhammad Shahi, Dr Rafiullah Kasi and Yasir Khan along with dozens of others joined PPP.

Welcoming the newcomers to the PPP fold, he said the party was gaining strength and youth were joining its fold day by day. Ali Madad Jattak said tall claims of the ruling PML-N had disappointed its workers who were now joining PPP. Those who had thought PPP was no more in Balochistan were now fully aware of its popularity, Haji Ali Madad Jattak said.