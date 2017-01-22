AHMEDPUR EAST -A PTI leader paid rich tributes to PTI chief Imran Khan for waging war against corruption and making Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family accountable in the Panama case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Former Olympian and PTI leader Samiullah Khan expressed these views while talking to newsmen at the residence of former MPA Sahibzada Muzzamilur Rasheed Abbasi. He lashed out at Sharifs for neglecting South Punjab and diverting its funds to Lahore. He said that PML-N government’s policies have failed at both domestic and foreign fronts.

Pakistan is in the grip of corruption while unemployment, power and gad loadshedding, and price hike have made the lives of masses of miserable. He said that Panama Leaks had exposed the corruption of Premier Nawaz Sharif who plundered national wealth, deposited looted money in his foreign bank accounts and bought Flats in London.

Samiullah Khan questioned why Shahbaz Sharif government is not giving the details of amount spent in the execution of metro bus projects of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan along with Orange LIne Train Project. He alleged that the government is neglecting former Bahawalpur state where hundreds of thousands of people were deprived of basic amenities. He said that he has joined PTI in Imran Khan Dharna held in 2014 in Islamabad while his daughter based in UK is also a fan of Imran Khan. who donates regularly in PTI funds. Responding about his expected participation in next general elections, Samiullah said that he along with former MPA Muzzamilur Rasheed Abbasi would soon meet PTI Chief Imran Khan in Islamabad to get get party ticket for NA-185 Bahawalpur City and PP-271 Bahawalpur city respectively.