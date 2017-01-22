MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that he is seeing wrath in the eyes and hatred in the hearts of people in the streets of Multan against corruption.

Talking to the journalists while visiting his constituency on a motorbike, he said that keeping in view mood of the public he decided to go to the public directly while setting aside all protocols. He said that the masses fully supported Imran Khan’s stance on Panama Leaks and the residents of his constituency waited for a good news from Islamabad. He said that the people are highly enraged against the rulers and every Pakistani wants an end to corruption in the country. He said that the residents of South Punjab were annoyed on biased behaviour of the Punjab government.

Earlier, the PTI vice chairman went public quietly and visited his constituency NA-150 on a motorbike. He met with the residents of NA-150 and discussed with them the issues of the constituency.

INT’L MOOT UNDERSCORES WATER SECURITY

Vice Chancellor of Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan Prof Dr Asif Ali highlighted the importance of water security for the farming community in context of climate change, saying an accurate water consumption policy is needed for the agriculture.

He observed this while addressing a daylong international seminar on the water resource management organised by the MNS-UAM. The agricultural scientists from Australia also attended the seminar. The theme of the seminar was to highlight and discuss the critical emerging issues of the water security and their possible solutions, in context of successful water policy of Australia.

The VC added that the local farming community was faced with serious water-associated issues like scarcity and the key solution was to incorporate the research in the policy making. “The increasing population and the growing needs are demanding an accurate consumption policy for the water usage,” he noted. He said that the varsity played the role of on ground facilitator between the research and the extension domains of agriculture. The main objective of the university is to address the needs of the farmers in South Punjab, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon, Member Provincial Assembly, said that the Rs100 billion Chief Minister Farmer Package is designed to facilitate the farmers with the costly equipment like solar energy, drip irrigation and solar tube wells. He added that 60 per cent of total price of drip irrigation system would be subsidised by the government while subsidy would also be offered for the installation of solar tube wells.

Malik Muhammad Akram, Director General (On Farm Water Management) gave presentation on issues and challenges of water. Assistant Director Surface Water Management Section at Murray -Darling Basin Authority, Australia Dr. Aftab Ahmad talked on Water and Energy Nexus in Irrigation Agriculture. Dr. Akhtar Abbas Acting Director, Surface Water Management Section at Murray -Darling Basin Authority, Australia gave his briefing on the sustainable water reforms to support water resource management in context of bringing science to policy.

Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Jahanzeb Waran was also present on this occasion. Mr Mumtaz Khan Manais, Member Syndicate MNS-UAM appreciated the steps of university. Prof Dr Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor MNSUAM presented souvenirs and Multani Ajrak to the guests.