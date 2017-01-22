LAHORE - The Punjab government has finally decided to shift the provincial cabinet members to the new ministers’ block.

Currently, the ministers have offices at old ministers’ block inside Civil Secretariat or in different departments. The S&GAD has allotted offices to different ministers in the new ministers’ block. After the unexpected reshuffle in the cabinet and induction of ministers, the Punjab government could not arrange offices for the new members. “Since some of the members had shown concerns over improper offices, the government decided to utilise the purpose-built ministers’ block to accommodate the cabinet members,” said a senior officer.

The issue of allotment of offices, residences and staff was handled on fast-track basis, said the official sources. As per the official policy, the departments concerned are responsible for providing offices to their ministers and the S&GAD is supposed to allocate the staff and other facilities like vehicles, drivers and residences etc, they added.

The ministers whose portfolios were changed were working in the present offices and now they would shift to the newly constructed block adjacent to People’s House. All arrangements in the new block have been finalised as the wing concerned of the S&GAD completed procurement of furniture and other items a couple of months back.

At present, Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Finance Minister Dr Aysha Ghous Pasha hold their offices at Old Ministers Block inside Civil Secretariat. Excise and Taxation Minister, with additional charge of information and culture, Mian Mujtaba, Cooperatives, Communications and Works Minister Tanveer Aslam Malik, Social Welfare Minister Haroon Sultan Bokhari, Livestock Minister Asif Saeed Manais, Human Rights Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu and Population Welfare Minister Zakia Shahnawaz will also hold offices at Old Ministers’ Block. Labour and Human Resources Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Planning and Development minister, with additional charge of housing and urban development, Malik Nadeem Kamran, hold offices at Higher Education Department in Civil Secretariat.

Food Minister Bilal Yaseen, Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Minister Mian Yawar Zaman and Mines and Minerals Minister Sher Ali Khan will continue to hold offices at Board of Revenue Block. Revenue Minister Mian Atta Muhammad Manika holds office at Prosecution Department, Literacy and Non-formal Education Minister Dr Farrukh Javed at Transport House, Women Development Minister Hameeda Waheedud Din at the Punjab Assembly, Archaeology Minister Asif Malik at Forest Block, Cooper Road, Special Education Minister Ch Muhammad Shafique at Old P&D Building, Labour Block, and Specialised Healthcare Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at Health Foundation Building, Multan Road.

The remaining cabinet members are: Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Jehangir Khanzada, Zakat and Ushr Minister Naghma Mushtaq, Irrigation Minister Amanat Ullah Khan Shadikhel, Industries, Commerce and Investment Minister Sheikh Ala-ud-Din, Local Government Minister Manshaullah Butt, Disaster Management Minister Mehar Ijaz Ahmad Achlana, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Zaeem Qadri, Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha, Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Prisons Minister Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer.

All the cabinet members are entitled to an office, staff, vehicle and residence. In case of unavailability of official residences, the ministers could avail themselves of residence allowance and hire a private building for the purpose. Some of the ministers are having residences at the GOR-1 where senior officers also reside.