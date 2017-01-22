KASUR-The Prime Minister’s secretariat issued a letter to the Punjab Information Secretary regarding establishment of a journalists colony in Kasur and issuance of health cards to local journalists. According to Kasur Press Club sources, Electronics Reporters Association president Aslam Khan Meo called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister the other day and apprised him of the problems being faced by the mediamen. As a result of the meeting, the PM’s secretariat issued a letter to the Punjab Information Secretary in which he was advised to issue health cards to mediamen and take effective steps for the establishment of a Journalists’ Colony in Kasur.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla, president Haji Sharif, general secretary Tariq Mehmood, UoJ chairman Ajmal Shad have expressed gratitude to Aslam Khan Meo for highlighting the journalists’ problems in an effective way.