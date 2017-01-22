ISLAMABAD: Rabit-e-Alam-e-Islami Secretary General Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim al Essi has sought cooperation of Pakistani clerics to launch an intellectual movement against extremist and terrorism.

The Secretary General said this during a dinner hosted by Deputy Chairman of the Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in his honor last night. He praised the role of Pakistani religious parties for the establishment of a peaceful society. He said Pakistani clerics needed to intensify their efforts to ensure the direction of the society on a right track.

The dinner was attended by Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE and other Muslim countries in addition to Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Hanif Lanundhri and a number of other leaders.

The Rabia Secretary General said Ulema have an important role to keep the society away from lawlessness and violence. He assured the support of the Rabita in efforts to create a peaceful society. He said Saudi Arabia was their center of thought and due to Harmain Sharfain, there is unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim al Essi said the Muslim countries will have to set aside their petty differences so as to resolve their problems themselves instead of looking towards others.