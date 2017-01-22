Derogatory remarks, gestures and behavior shown by two MPAs of ruling Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) towards a lady MPA in Sindh Assembly has unveiled the true face of semi-literate Waderas of thisparty and hanged the heads of all people of Sindh in shame who earnestly respect their mothers, sisters and daughters, said Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor, asking the PPP leadership to tell their cadres to show a sense of honor and shun their anti-women mentality.



He said the indecency expressed by the PPP leaders, provincial minister Imdad Pitafi and PMA Taimor Talpur, has gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Sindh. He said this is not the first incident of disrespect to the Sindhi women on the floor of the Sindh assembly, but in past the ex-chief minister and PPP Sindh chapter president Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also expressed such lewdness about the poor Thari mothers whose babies die during childbirth due to inadequate medical facilities. He said it is high time that the PPP should distance it from the people with such low mentality and prefer giving part ticket to those candidates who show a proper respect to women.



Altaf Shakoor said that it was hoped that the PPP who claims it to be a true follower of the legacy of Benazir Bhutto would show gender-sensitivity and respect to women but the shameful treatment meted out to lady MPA Nusrat Abbasi in Sindh Assembly has proved that these semi-literate Waderas had learnt nothing from Benazir Bhutto and her legacy. He demanded that the membership of both Pitafi and Taimor should be revoked and bye elections be held on their vacant seats for which the PPP should give party tickets to some respectable persons. He said the PPP cries foul to the harsh attitude of some TV anchors towards lady guests of their talk-shows but the shameful behavior of its leaders towards a lady MPA in Sindh assembly is even more disgusting. He said we consider disrespect of Ms Abbasi disrespect to all women of Sindh and our heads hang in shame over this very sad incident.



He asked the PPP top leadership and speaker of Sindh assembly to take a serious notice of thehumiliation of a lady MPA at the hands of irresponsible male MPAs and take strict disciplinary action against them. He said it is also high time for those who raise voice for a gender respect in this country to condemn the maltreatment of the lady MPA of Sindh assembly in strong words. He asked Pitafi and Taimor to tender unconditional apology not only to Ms Abbasi but to all women of Sindh province.